'Arjun is not bunking classes when he is with me'. Malaika on dating a younger man

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2022 05:09 PM IST
Actress Malaika Arora's latest show 'Moving in with Malaika' is streaming successfully on Disney+Hotstar. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora, whose latest show 'Moving in with Malaika' is streaming successfully on Disney+Hotstar, has opened up about her personal life on the show. Recently, the actress addressed trolls who made fun of her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor who is 14 years younger to her.

In the latest episode of her reality show, Malaika channelled her inner stand-up comic and talked about being targeted over the way she walks, her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and relationship with Arjun. She even cracked jokes on her sister Amrita Arora and friend Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika spoke about Arjun at length and said that she is not ruining his life by dating him. She said: "And unfortunately not only am I old, I am also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I am ruining his life, right? I am not ruining his life."

"It's not like he was going to school and he couldn't focus on studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we are on a date, it's not like he is bunking classes. I didn't catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress also spoke about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

She said: "Personally, I've become a certain way because I'm very conscious about people's perception and what they will say, how will it be taken, hurting people's feelings....there's a constant battle over there."

 

(with inputs from IANS)

