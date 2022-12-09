Mammootty inspired by Kamal Haasan? Veteran actor gifts Rolex watch to Asif Ali

Ever since its release, 'Rorchach' has been making a lot of noise for its unusual film making style and performances. And the team, including the film director and producers are in no mood to end celebrations. Recently, Mammootty Kampany, which bankrolled the project, hosted a programme to celebrate the film's success.

While the actors and technical crew were honoured at the event, Mammootty's gift to Asif Ali was the special highlight.

“I had agreed with film director Nissam when he told me about his plan to cast Asif in the role as the masked man. However, I was not sure if Asif would agree to play the role. He did a wonderful job with his eyes and his performance was spot on,” said the veteran actor during the event.

He then told the audience that he was in Dubai when he heard Kamal Hassan gifted Suriya a Rolex watch following the release of 'Vikram'. Suriya had also played a cameo role like Asif in the super-hit film. “That film made Rs 500 crore, so buying a watch that costs Rs 5 or 6 lakh is not a big deal. Asif asked me if I would purchase a Rolex for him,” Mammootty said.

Asif looked visibly overjoyed to receive the gift. Dulquer Salmaan, who was also present at the event with his wife and also a part of Mammootty Kampany, also congratulated the entire team for the success of the film.