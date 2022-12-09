Actor Bala who was recently seen in the Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Shafeekkinte Santhosham' has alleged that the lead actor, who is also the films producer, did not pay any remuneration to him or the technicians involved in the movie. Speaking to an online channel, Bala also alleged that only the female actors in the film were paid, while the technicians and a few male actors, including him were not given their payment.

“Unni Mukundan is a young boy. He should not cheat other people of their wages. It's fine that I don't receive the wages, but Unni should ensure the technicians who worked hard for the project be paid their dues,” he said in the channel.

During the interview, Bala also contacted the film's cinematographer Eldho Isaac and asked him if he had received his payment. Eldho who was unaware that his phone call was being aired via the channel can be heard saying that he is yet to receive a payment of Rs 1 lakh.

However, after the conversation went viral, Eldho took to Facebook and added that the conversation, which was between him and Bala, was aired on the channel without his consent. He also added that he did not knowingly or willingly want to tarnish the image of anyone involved in the movie.

“For the past few hours, a conversation between me and actor Bala is being circulated widely on social media. I want you all to know that Bala did this without my consent. I did not give any interview or statement to any channel. I regret the statements I made and did not wish to be part of this controversy, as the conversation was only between Bala and myself. It's unfortunate that an issue, which could have been resolved internally, has been blown up to such a level,” the cinematographer wrote.

Meanwhile, debutant director Anoop dismissed Bala's allegations that he along with the others were also not paid their dues for the film. “Bala wrongfully claimed that I was not paid my remuneration. In my understanding, the technicians were paid. I received my payment too. It's sad that Bala has dragged me into this controversy,” he said, while adding that it was Unni Mukundan who had suggested Bala in the role of Ameer for the film.