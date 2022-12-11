Hyderabad-based Youtuber Armaan Malik gets trolled after posting photos with his pregnant wives

IANS
Published: December 11, 2022 04:55 PM IST Updated: December 11, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Armaan Malik enjoys a following of 1.5 million on social media. Photo: IANS

Popular YouTuber Armaan Malik is being brutally trolled after he shared pictures of his two wives, both expecting babies from him. In the picture, the two women -- Kritika Malik and Payal Malik -- can be seen flaunting their baby bumps.

The content creator's comments section is flooded with comments from netizens, who are expressing their anger and calling it "cheap".

One user commented, "Yeh koun se ladkiyan hain jo husband share kar leti hain (Who are these women who share a husband?)" Another one exclaimed: "Yar ye dono ek sath pregnant!"

RELATED ARTICLES

Malik, who enjoys a following of 1.5 million on social media, tied the knot with Priya in 2011 and also has a son with her named Chirayu. He then married Kritika in 2018. Kritika is reportedly the best friend of Payal.

The four members of the family have been residing together ever since. Payal and Kritika are frequently seen in photos together.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout