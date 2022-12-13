Student injured during Rajpal Yadav's film shoot. Plaint filed against actor

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav allegedly hit a student while riding a scooter during the shoot of his upcoming Hindi movie in Katra area in Uttar Pradesh. The Colonelganj police have registered a case after the student filed a complaint against the actor. In the complaint, he also alleged that the team members of the movie had behaved badly with him.

The actor has also filed complaint with the police alleging that some people, including the student, tried to disrupt the shooting, which was underway with the permission of the district administration.

Station House Officer, Colonelganj police station, Ram Mohan Rai said the scooter which the actor was riding was an old one. The actor lost control and hit the student after its clutch wire broke, he added.

There were no visible injuries to the student, the police officer said. "However, further investigation is being carried out following which further action will be taken," he added.

According to reports, comedian Rajpal Yadav and his team started the shooting of their upcoming film near Laxmi Talkies crossing in the morning. Curious locals, including students, assembled in large numbers at the spot to see the shooting. The team then proceeded towards Bank Road where Yadav was being filmed riding a scooter.

(with IANS inputs)