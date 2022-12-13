Not hurt by Minister Vasavan's words, says Indrans on Bachchan comparison

Indrans who has undergone a massive transformation as an actor over the years says he is unhurt by Minister V N Vasavan's words. On Monday, the Minister had courted controversy in Assembly for his statement comparing the Indian National Congress party's present status to actor Indrans.

"To better understand the plight of the Congress party, it can be said that the party that was once as tall as Amitabh Bachchan has now shrunk to the size of Mollywood's Indrans," he had quipped in the Assembly while replying to the discussion on Kerala Cooperative Societies (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Speaking to Manorama News, the actor said every citizen in India has the freedom to air their thoughts. "I am not hurt by the minister's words. What he said was true, right? I am not as tall as Amitabh Bachchan nor will his attire fit me. I am quite old-school. One should not mince words, right? They should call a spade a spade. I don't think he was bodyshaming me. I am well aware of who I am," said the actor.

Opposition leader V Satheesan had said there was body shaming in the minister's remarks as he was referring to Indran's size, which was politically incorrect. As opposition mounted against the minister, Speaker N Shamseer said the words have been expunged from the assembly records following the minister's request.

Meanwhile, a few LDF MLAs Onmanorama talked to had said Vasavan was referring to the stature of the two actors. Even this was problematic, one of them said. "In fact, Indrans had grown in stature in the last decade," a young CPI MLA said.