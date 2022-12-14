Mammootty's remark on Jude's look invites criticism. It's body shaming, say netizens

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2022 10:01 AM IST Updated: December 14, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018' will hit theatres next year. Photos: Facebook

Veteran actor Mammootty's words at the teaser launch of Jude Anthany Joseph's film '2018' has met with some criticism. The actor had remarked that Jude is an intelligent man though he lacks hair on his head. “Felt very happy after watching the teaser. Jude Anthany may not have much hair on his head, but he is an intelligent man,” joked the actor during the teaser launch.

Many people soon started questioning the actor's choice of words. “Why, what's wrong with people who don't have hair or are bald?,” asked some. “Do you assume people who don't have hair on their head are not intelligent?”

Some even stated that the actor was body shaming another person with his comments. “If it was someone else and not Mammootty who had made the statement, people would have slammed him for the bodyshaming comment,” said another person.

Jude Anthany Joseph who has directed movies like 'Om Shanthi Oshana' and 'Saras' is awaiting the release of his upcoming film '2018', which revolves around incidents and events that took place in Kerala during the tragic floods.

The film has an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Indrans, Janardhanan, among others.

'2018', taglined 'Everyone is a Hero' is expected to hit theatres in 2023.

