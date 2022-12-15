Kate didn’t breathe for 7 minutes, 15 seconds in 'Avatar' underwater scene

Los Angeles: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is all set to release worldwide on December 16. The film has been receiving some amazing responses from film critics who watched the film prior to it’s release. The movie revolves around the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

A lot of effort and money had gone into the making of the film. Kate Winslet, during a press conference held ahead of the film's launch, revealed she had held her breath for seven minutes and 15 seconds while shooting for the film.

With this, the actress has beaten Hollywood star Tom Cruise's record. Tom had famously held his breath for six minutes on the set of 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation'.The average person can hold their breath for roughly one or two minutes.

"I actually have a video of when I surface from that breath-hold. And the only reason I have it is because my husband snuck in. I told him I didn't want him videoing. I'll just feel pressure, just please don't do that, and he snuck in," she said.

She continued: "I have the video of me surfacing saying, 'Am I dead? Have I died?' And then going, straightaway I wanted to know my time. I couldn't believe that it was 7.15 but having been told it's 7.15 - you want to know what the next thing I say is? We need to radio set,” she said adding that she wanted James Cameron to know right away.

The actress, 47, plays Ronal in the highly anticipated sequel. The movie has reunited Kate and director James Cameron on set for the first time since the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

(With IANS inputs)