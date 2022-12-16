'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' screening row: Ranjith booed at IFFK closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) was not a pleasant experience for the hosts, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy as its chairperson, Ranjith was roundly booed by the delegates.

The reaction toward Ranjith was a spillover from protests at the venue from a few days ago during the screening of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Mammootty-starrer 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'.

Several delegates alleged they weren't able to attend the screening of the film as those without passes barged in. The film ended by bagging the 'audience prize', Rajata Chakoram.

Ranjith, however, didn't take the personal attack lightly and hit back when he addressed the gathering. "I know you are protesting because you didn't get seats. Let us see how many of you will go and watch the movie in theatres when it comes out."

The actor-director recalled his days with the SFI, the students' wing of the CPM, and stated that no one can try to defeat him that easily as he began his long struggle as an activist in 1977.