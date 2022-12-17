Bikini controversy: Murali Gopy backs 'Pathaan' makers, says he wants movie to succeed

Filmmaker and scriptwriter Murali Gopy has come out in support of 'Pathaan' filmmakers who have landed in controversy over the song 'Besharam Rang', featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika.

The filmmaker said he would definitely definitely watch the film on the first day itself and added that he wanted the film to become a success. “Boycott this movie? No. FDFS? Yes. Want it to succeed? Yes,” Murali wrote on Facebook.

The online call to boycott the film gained momentum ever since the makers released the song. While many slammed Deepika's attire calling it vulgar, supporters of alleged right-wing groups hit out against Deepika for wearing a saffron-colour bikini in the song.

The Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also opposed the colour of Deepika's attire in the song.

Following the controversy, a few celebrities have offered their support to both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Actor Prakash Raj who is unafraid to mince words said people should stop tolerating 'andhbhakts' who are colour blind. "So it's okay when saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a saffron clad swamiji rapes minors, but not a dress in a film?? Just asking," he wrote on Twitter.