RRR's fast-paced 'Naatu Naatu' song gets shortlisted for Oscars

Hyderabad: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the highly covetous Oscar award. The fast-paced number pictured on Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been shortlisted as a contender for the Oscars in the best original song category, an achievement that has made Indians proud.

'Naatu Naatu', composed by M M Keeravani, and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, already has a Golden Globe nomination. Keeravani also got the accolade for best music director from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Also on the shortlists are 'Chhello Show' (The Last Show), the Gujarati film by Pan Nalin selected as India's official entry for the Oscars, in the best international feature category, and Shaunak Sen's documentary, 'All That Breathes', which won an award at Cannes earlier this year.

Being on Oscar shortlists, which are released in phases, is not the same as a nomination. The shortlisting of 'Naatu Naatu' came hours after 'RRR' bagged nominations for two more global awards. The movie has been nominated for the London Critics Circles Awards in the best foreign language film of the year and technical achievement (stunts) categories. The movie has received two Golden Globe Awards 2023 nominations.

'RRR' getting shortlisted for only one out of 10 categories announced so far, however, has come as a disappointment for some in Tollywood. The epic film was expected to make the final cut for the visual effects and original score shortlists.

The film now remains in the race for the two most prestigious categories -- best picture and best director (Rajamouli has been honoured in this slot by the New York Film Critics Circle). The shortlisting in these categories, along with 11 others, will happen over the next few days.

The official 'RRR Movie' handle tweeted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Oscars. The tweet added: "Thank you everyone for supporting us throughout our journey."

The nominations for the Oscars will be announced on January 24. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(with IANS inputs)