First feature film by a Kerala priest all set for release

The first feature film directed by a Christian priest in Kerala is ready for release. With a title denoting the Malayalam vowel that sounds ‘IRU’, the film helmed by Fr Varghese Lal is based on Shakespeare’s classic play ‘Othello’.

Fr Lal, who belongs to Puthoor in Kottarakkara, is currently engaged in research on the topic ‘Cinema and media.’ He loved cinema since childhood and created some short films during his time at the seminary. When these short films were recognized, the priest began taking films seriously.

Fr Lal has an MA in Cinema with the third rank from St Joseph College of Communication at Kurishimmoodu and an MPhil from MG University’s School of Letters.

'IRU’ is scripted by Dr Jose K Manuel, director of MG University’s School of Letters. Noted actor and director Sidhartha Siva has handled the cinematography and editing of the movie.