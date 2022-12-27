All eyes on Dileep, Kavya at wedding of producer Saji Nanthyattu's son

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2022 02:06 PM IST
Dileep and Kavya Madhavan attended the wedding of producer Saji Nanthyattu's son Jimmy with Sara.

Actor-couple Dileep and Kavya Madhavan were spotted at the wedding of the son of producer Saji Nanthyattu in their public appearance after a brief hiatus.

Several film personalities attended the wedding of Jimmy with Sara.

Unni Mukundan, Vijay Babu, Dileep's brother and director Anoop Padmanabhan also attended the ceremony.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vijay Babu, Listin Stephen, Alwin Antony among others attended the ceremony held at the church. Meanwhile, playback singer Nithya Mammen led the choir at the church.

Dileep and Kavya have been avoiding the media glare for quite some time now and have even kept themselves away from social media.

Saji Nanthyattu is known for producing films like 'Five Fingers' released in 2005 starring Kunchako Boban and Karthika, and 'Calendar', with Prithviraj and Navya Nair in the lead, released in 2009.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout