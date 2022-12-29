Amid controversy, 'Higuita' makers release movie trailer featuring Dhyan, Suraj

Recently, the Malayalam movie 'Higuita' waded into controversy after writer and political commentator N S Madhavan lashed out at the makers for using the title of his acclaimed short story as the movie name.

Though the issue was brought to the Kerala Film Chamber's notice by N S Madhavan, it yielded no result.

Now, the makers have released the teaser of the film, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead. The film also received the censor board certificate on the same day.

The movie revolves around a left-party leader who will go to any lengths to protect his party. The movie also features Manoj K Jayan, Indrans in prominent roles. Fazil Nazer has handled the cinematography of the film. The movie, produced by Bobby Tharian and Sajith Amma under the banner of 2ND Half Productions in Association with Mangoes N Coconuts, is directed by Hemanth G Nair.

Speaking about the controversy, Hemanth has maintained that the film bears no resemblance to Madhavan's story in any way. N S Madhavan had earlier argued that it was he who introduced the Colombian goalkeeper to the people's consciousness in Kerala. He also said the movie makers decision to use the title of his short story has deprived him of his rights on the title.