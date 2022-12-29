I'm doing films for the new generation who couldn't watch my films in theatre: Shaji Kailas

“I am happy to see people coming and telling me that they liked the film.” That happiness drives Shaji Kailas. He stayed away from Malayalam cinema for a long time. And then made a fabulous comeback.

The technicalities he used in 'Kaappa' wasn’t what he used in 'Kaduva'. Shaji Kailas says he is a director who completely relies on the writer. “It is a challenge to keep the audience riveted on the screen. I am doing films for the new generation of children who couldn’t watch my films in the theatre. I am happy to know those efforts paid off. 'Kaappa' was supposed to be made by someone else. It came to me very late in the day. There is a lot of goodness attached to ‘Kaappa’.

This film will help in getting funds for the writer’s association. A lot of our veteran writers are going through a tough time now. Even getting enough money to buy them medicines will be considered a big deal.”

In fact, this streak of compassion was always there in Shaji Kailas. His parents were always ready to help people in need. Shaji Kailas always loved writers. Once when Gireesh Puthenchery had no change of clothes, Shaji offered him a pair of jeans and he still recalls the happy glow on his face. That was a great feeling. In other languages, there are those who write and direct films themselves. It is not wise to go there in search of a writer. That’s why I took a 6-year break from my career. “Today’s audience are keen observers. They can point out the flaws in editing, camera angles, the length of the dialogue as well as its problematic areas. Not that everything needs to be accepted. There are people who also like you. I have always felt that my heroes had a little bit of villainism. The hero is often introduced with much fanfare. And after that, the audience will start accepting even the bad things he does.”

But having said that Shaji Kailas doesn’t really think cinema is contaminating the audience. “Cinema reflects the society. A lot of people from other states migrate to our state. The crimes we have heard happening only in other states are now occurring in Kerala also. Cinema can’t be held responsible for that,--” offers Shaji Kailas.