Major controversies that rocked Mollywood in 2022

After a quiet two years, owing to the Covid pandemic, Mollywood found its rhythm back in 2022. However, the industry, which saw some great content being churned out this year, was sadly not free of it's share of controversies. We look back at the issues that rocked the entertainment industry this year.

Leading actress breaks her silence on sexual assault case

Actress Bhavana definitely owned the start of 2022. On January 10, the actress, who was till then only addressed as the survivor in the sexual assault case, decided to end her silence and recount the mental trauma and her battle to 'see justice prevail'. The crisp-yet-strong public post found a lot of supporters, with many hailing her decision and courage to come forward. Even those from the industry, including Mammootty and Prithviraj, who remained silent for so long, came out openly in support of the actress. On March 6, the actress nonchalantly faced the cameras for the first time in five years and narrated the ordeal in detail in an interview with award-winning journalist Barkha Dutt. The interview was watched by millions on social media.

Allegations against film producer Vijay Babu

Yet another sexual assault controversy rocked Mollywood after a young actress filed a police complaint against actor and producer Vijay Babu, alleging he had assaulted her on several occasions. The actress also filed a complaint against Vijay Babu to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). However, the body refused to take action. The internal complaints committee (ICC) within AMMA, headed by a group of female artists, also demanded a fair probe into the issue. When AMMA members, helmed by Mohanlal, failed to take action, a few of the ICC members, including Maala Parvathi, Kuku Parameshwaram and Shwetha Menon stepped down from their posts in protest.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu drew flak after he revealed the survivor's name on social media with the intent to shame her. The actor then fled to Dubai to evade arrest. When he later returned, he was given conditional pre-arrest bail by the Kerala High Court.

Jury slammed for snubbing Indrans for his performance in 'Home'

'Home', directed by Rojin Thomas was undoubtedly took the cake in 2021 and so there was no doubt in anyone's mind that the film would receive accolades for both the content and performances when the Kerala State Film Awards were announced this year. However, the movie received a major snub as the jury did not get any recognition from the jury. Though there were speculations that the film did not receive the award as it's producer Vijay Babu was facing assault charges, the jury chairperson Saeed Akthar Mirza clarified that they were unaware of the charges and the decision was taken independently.

Controversy erupts after playback singer Nanjiyamma wins national award

The South Industry, including Mollywood won big at the 68th National Award in 2022. It was definitely a big moment for Kerala, when the jury named Nanjiyamma as the best female playback singer for the song Kalakatha Sandhana from the movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. Though most people were happy for the folk singer, some slammed the jury for overlooking years of hard work of trained professionals who were more deserving of the award. Many musicians in the entertainment industry also came out in support of Nanjiyamma. The singer also won the hearts of the audience when she performed the song at the Vigyan Bhawan after receiving the award.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan accused of defaming, stalking Manju Warrier, held

Award-winning film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan who is known for works like S Durga (earlier known as Sexy Durga) and 'Ozhuvudivasathe Kali' was arrested after leading Mollywood actress Manju Warrier filed a complaint against him for defaming her on social media. The director kept claiming that Manju's life was in danger as she had testified in the conspiracy case to harm officers investigating the actress assault case, involving Dileep. He also claimed that Manju Warrier was not replying to his posts as she was being held hostage by her manager.

Manju had also reporteldy complained that Sanal Kumar had been stalking her since 2019, following which Sanal Kumar was booked under section 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code. However, he was granted bail a day after the police arrested him by the Aluva First Class Judicial Magistrate Court.

Woman filmmaker raises protest against Chalachithra Academy at festival venue

'Asangadithar' director Kunjila Mascilamani stirred up a hornet's nest after she barged into the Kairali Theatre in Kozhikode during the inauguration of the 3rd Women's International Film Festival. The filmmaker was reportedly upset that the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, which were the festival organisers, did not include her film at the festival. Kunjila reportedly made a scene after she directly questioned Renjith, who is the academy chairman, why her film was not included at the festival. While being removed from the stage, Kunjila also raised slogans against the CPM and chilef minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while shouting her solidarity to Vadakara MLA and RMP leader K K Rema. Ranjith dismissed the filmmaker's protest as 'mischief'.

Journalist files verbal abuse complaint against Sreenath Bhasi

Actor Sreenath Bhasi, who had hogged the limelight earlier in the year for crooning 'Parudeesa' in Bheeshma Parvam, found himself in trouble in September after a journalist filed a complaint against him at the Maradu Police station in Kochi. The journalist of a leading YouTube channel was reportedly verbally abused by the actor during the question and answer round of the promotion of 'Chattambi'. A portion of the foul language he used also went viral on social media. The actor was arrested and was also forced to undergo a drug test . He, also denied the charges levelled against him.

Following the complaint, the Kerala producers's association also imposed a temporary ban on the actor, from acting in films. The complainant later withdrew the complaint citing that the actor apologized for his behaviour. The ban against the actor was also lifted recently.

Two young actresses assaulted at Kozhikode mall

A huge furor broke out after two young and leading actresses in Mollywood alleged they were sexually assaulted at a mall in Kozhikode during the promotion of their film 'Saturday Night'. Both the actresses Grace Antony and Saniya Iyappan later took to social media to reveal their experience at the mall. A video of one of the actress's slapping the perpetrators at the mall had also gone viral. Several actors and actresses condemned the incident.

Thykkoodam Bridge alleges plagiarism by 'Kantara' filmmakers

Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara' waded into controversy after Thaikkudam Bridge, a popular musical band from Kerala, alleged the filmmakers of plagiarizing their song 'Navarasam' for 'Varaha Roopam' composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath. According to Thaikkudam Bridge, similar ragas used in 'Navarasam' were used in 'Varaha Roopam'. The band took the makers to court for copyright violation. Following this, the Kozhikode Sessions Court ordered an injuction to the makers not to play the song in theatres. Other streaming platforms were also not allowed to play the song.