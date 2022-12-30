MDMA use shown in 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Lucifer'. Why target my film? Omar Lulu laments

Just hours after Omar Lulu's 'Nalla Samayam' hit theatres, a case was filed against the director after it was found that his movie promoted the use of MDMA, a banned drug.

Now, responding to the news, the director told reporters that he didn't understand why his film alone was being targeted, when several movies, which released in theatres in the past, showed the use of MDMA drugs. According to him, the move was a planned attempt to degrade him and his film. He also added that he has not received any notice from the Excise Department yet.

“Our movie is not the first to show MDMA use. The drug is used rampantly in films like'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Lucifer' and 'Idukki Gold'. Then I don't understand why a case was filed against my film alone. We are not promoting MDMA. We didn't do this film to promote the drug. Rather, we just included this everyday reality to our film. Usage and sale of MDMA is regularly reported in our media. Hence, this is a targeted move," he alleged.

The director added that the film received an 'A' certificate from the Censor Board citing the MDMA scenes in the film. "We were fine with that. It clearly indicates that the movie can only be watched by those above 18," said Omar whose film 'Happy Wedding' went on to become a sleeper hit.

Omar Lulu is not new to controversies. He has often been called out for his misogynist dialogues in his films. Recently, 'Nalla Samayam' gained attention when the director invited actress Shakeela as the chief guest of their promotional event at a mall in Kozhikode. However, the event was cancelled after the mall authorities refused to grant permission to the actress citing security reasons.