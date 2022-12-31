Teaser of ‘Dear Vaappi’ starring Anagha Narayanan, Lal is out

Vineeth Sreenivasan may have glorified the beauty of hijab-wearing girls, but Vappi is a different guy. Of course, he thinks his Aminakutty in a hijab is a beautiful sight, but Vappi will never tell her to hide inside a hijab for life. Welcome to the world of Amina and Vappi! That’s a sneak peek into the teaser of ‘Dear Vappi.’

The teaser of ‘Dear Vappi’ featuring Lal and Anagha Narayanan is out. Niranjan Maniyanpillai Raju is playing the lead role, which is written and directed by Shaan Thulasidharan.

'Dear Vappi' is produced by R Muthiah Murali under the banner of Crown Films. Lal appears as a tailor in the film. Maniyan Pillai Raju, Jagadish, Anu Sitara, Nirmal Palazhi, Sunil Sukhadha, Shivaji Guruvayur, Ranjit Shekhar, Abhiram, Neena Kurup, Balan Parakal, Muhammad, Jayakrishnan, Rashmi Boban Rakesh, Madhu, Srirekha (‘Veyil’ fame) and Shashi Eranjikal are the other main characters.

‘Dear Vappi’ revolves around an ambitious tailor Bashir and his daughter Amira who is a model. The film was shot in Thalassery, Mahi, Mysore and Mumbai.

The music is by Kailas Menon and the lyrics are written by BK Harinarayanan and Manu Manjith. The cinematography is by Pandi Kumar and the costume design is by Praveen Verma.

Editing is done by Lijo Paul and MR Rajakrishnan has done the sound mixing. Other credits are as follows: art direction (Ajay Mangad & Rasheed Ahmed), Production Controller (Javed Chemp), Production Executive (Radhakrishnan Cheleri), Production Manager (Najeer Nasim), Stills (Rahul Raj), Chief Associate Director (Elson Eldhose), Associate Directors (Zakir Hussain, Manish K Topil, Dudu Devassi) Assistant Directors (Ameer Ashraf, Sukhil San, Shiva Rudrana), Digital Marketing – (Anoop Sundaran), PRO (Athira Diljith).