Rahul Gandhi gifts Kamal Haasan portrait of a tiger, says it captures his attitude to life

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently gifted a portrait of a tiger drinking water to Tamil actor, director and politician Kamal Haasan. Rahul said the picture was clicked by his nephew Raihan, who is the son of his sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

The present was handed over to Kamal Haasan during a discussion by the duo on politics and their professional lives. The video of the discussion was uploaded by Rahul Gandhi on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be heard speaking about his nephew Raihan. “My nephew is a photographer. So I said, listen I want to give a present to my friend Kamal Hassan. I said, give me one of your pictures,” Rahul tells Kamal. He asks the veteran politician to guess what the gift is. “I want you to guess what he came up with. What picture do you think he gave?" he asks. Then both of them can be seen walking to the canvas which has been covered with a white cloth. On unveiling it, Kamal asks, “Oh, he shot this picture?'.

Rahul Gandhi is quick to draw similarities to Kamal Hassan and the majestic-looking tiger, who is peacefully drinking water from a river. “It tells of your approach and attitude to life and it tells us the fact that you are a great Indian and a great Tamil and you are proud of it,” says Rahul. The video, which has gone viral on social media, has been shared several times.