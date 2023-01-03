‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ title: Former VHP leader issues veiled threat against Prithviraj

The title poster of the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-Basil Joseph film ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ was recently released. As the film marks the fresh collaboration of Prithviraj and Basil, cinephiles are already intrigued, especially since it’s also Vipin Das’s next after the stupendous success of ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai.’

However, the title seems to have ruffled a few people’s feathers. Pratheesh Viswanath, the former leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has alleged there is more to the title than meet’s the eye. He also issued a warning to Prithviraj and the makers, threatening them with dire consequences if they are planning to make a mockery of a film with Guruvayoorappan’s title.

He also was quick to remind everyone about the ruckus that followed soon after the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aashiq Abu film ‘Variyamkunnu’ was announced. He also threw heaps of praise on Unni Mukundan, stating that the actor seems to be helping Malayalam cinema in finding the right direction. Understandably the post didn’t go unnoticed. Many people said the VHP leader was jumping to conclusions and should wait till the film releases.