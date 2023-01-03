Directors Vidhu Vincent, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan seek effective probe into Nayana’s death

Directors Vidhu Vincent and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan have demanded an effective probe into aspiring young director Nayana Surya’s death. The demand comes in the wake of autopsy reports that suggested that Nayana had died due to strangulation. Also, it states that the young assistant who worked for the late director Lenin Rajendran for years, had several injury marks on her neck.

Sanal Kumar, who is known for his several award-winning films and his intervention in social issues, said that people should be shocked to learn that the Kerala police stood with the culprits to sabotage the investigation. In a detailed post on social media, he also said it is equally terrifying that no one in the film industry is ‘shocked’ by these turn of events. The ‘Vazhakku’ director said people should raise a hue and cry for a CBI investigation in the incident.

Meanwhile, ‘Manhole’ director Vidhu Vincent also demanded that a proper investigation be held to bring out the truth behind Nayana’s death. According to her, the home department should launch a separate inquiry into her death as autopsy reports unearthed by her friends reveal that she was strangulated to death. “If Nayana died of choking and broken internal organs, surely her death should be investigated. The legal system here is responsible for that. Many of us, were made to believe that Nayana’s sugar level had lowered dangerously, which was the cause of her death. This is the narrative was heard by everyone even when the body was brought back after the post-mortem. If the post martem report can be trusted, who is behind this? Her friends and family, including all of us, deserve to know this. The home department should intervene in this matter urgently,” she wrote on Facebook.

Nayana was found dead in the bathroom of her rented house at Althara Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram by her friends who came enquiring after she failed to return their calls. Though the Museum Police lodged a case of unnatural death, the probe reached nowhere. Her friends decided to act on it when the police probe didn't arrive at a conclusive finding even after three years.