‘Not foolish to criticise movie before it’s made. Comment against Prithviraj film not by VHP’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has distanced itself from the comments made by former member of the organisation Pratheesh Vishwanath who issued a veiled threat against Prithviraj regarding his upcoming movie ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’. The film’s title was released recently. Though many are intrigued as the movie marks the first collaboration between Prithviraj and Basil, the title of the film courted controversy after Pratheesh Viswanath, the former leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), alleged there is more to the title than meet’s the eye.

He also issued a warning to Prithviraj and the makers on social media threatening them with dire consequences if they are planning to make a mockery of a film with Guruvayoorappan’s title.

However, Viji Thampi, who is the state president and V R Rajashekharan, general secretary of VHP, said the remarks were made by someone who was removed from the organisation several years ago. According to them, there are reports being circulated that the comments were made by a VHP leader, which is completely false.

“VHP leaders are not foolish enough to pass a verdict on a movie before it’s genesis. If we have any issues with the film after it’s release, we will make it clear then. Hence, the statements, which have been made now does not have anything to do with our organisation. Please don’t drag the VHP unnecessarily into this controversy,” said the leaders in a press release.