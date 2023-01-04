Alphonse Puthren says he once spent Rs 70,000 on hospital bills after eating shawarma

Director Alphonse Puthren recalls a fatal attack of food poisoning in his life. He had shawarma and mayonnaise from a shop in Aluva which led to a severe attack of food poisoning and he had to shell out Rs 70,000 for the treatment. He was reacting to the news of a nurse dying after consuming stale alfahm.

“Film critics, trollers, please make a video related to such issues. 15 years ago I had shawarma from a shop in Aluva. It was actor Sharafudeen’s treat that day. We wolfed down shawarma and mayonnaise. The very next day I had to be admitted to Lakeshore hospital owing to a severe pancreatic pain. My parents had to spend Rs 70000 for my treatment. I was admitted to the MCU department at the hospital. I remember feeling angry at Sharafudeen for no reason. It was bacteria-infested stale food that led to food poisoning. Who is the real culprit here? Please open your eyes and look around. Life is precious.

People like Justice Devan Ramachandran should take strong action against such cases. There should be a new ministry for food safety. There should be a fantastic food inspection team working from Kerala. Everyone should sell only clean, good food. We need money to buy food. To make money, along with good education, you also need good food. Parents are working hard to spend money on food. So we need to find a solution to this,” he wrote on Facebook.

The director further continued and said that his parents had to beg for the money with the assurance they would pay their loaners back. "Today, the entire treatment would have cost a minimum of 7 lakh. This 70k came as a miracle. And I don’t believe that such miracles will happen all the time,” says Alphonse Puthren.