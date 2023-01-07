If Jaya’s dialogue in court about her sister-in-law’s body is not altered, at least a percentage of people will get obese by going easy on rice, says IMA state chairman.
Alter obesity remark in 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey': IMA State chairman
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Show comments