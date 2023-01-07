Alter obesity remark in 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey': IMA State chairman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 07, 2023 04:18 PM IST
Combo image of scenes from the movie 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey' and (far right) Indian Medical Association Kerala Chairman Dr Sulphi Noohu.

If Jaya’s dialogue in court about her sister-in-law’s body is not altered, at least a percentage of people will get obese by going easy on rice, says IMA state chairman.

