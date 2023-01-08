Delhi hit and run: Shah Rukh Khan's NGO provides financial aid to victim's family

Published: January 08, 2023 03:18 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's NGO donated an undisclosed amount to the family.

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic NGO Meer Foundation has come forward and supported the Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh's family by donating an undisclosed amount.

A statement read: "Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family ofAnjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali's siblings."

Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women.

In the past, Meer Foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the national capital in the early hours of January 1.

