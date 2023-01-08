I remember how we bunked a class to watch hit film 'Nalla Thanka': Actor Madhu

After passing SSLC from St Joseph’s school, for intermediate, I got admission in Mahatma Gandhi college. At this institute, which was at Kesavadasapuram aka Kattachakkonam, only arts were available. Lab facilities were only available at the college building in Perunthani. Therefore first group and second group students used to study at Perunthani college. I used to walk from Gaurishapattam to Perunthani. There were students from all over Kerala. Since there weren’t many bus services available then, most students would be late for college. Once a perpetually latecomer wrote in his leave letter that “as I am suffering from Kattachakkonam please excuse me for being late.”

What he actually meant was since he was coming all the way from Kattachakkonam, he was to be excused. Though the teacher understood the meaning, everyone would go on to make fun of the contents of the letter from that day.

Thankfully I could reach school on time as I had a friend called Krishnan Nair who owned a cycle. We used to call him ‘Kochu Krishnan Nair.’ The son of tea shop owner Ramakrishna Pillai, Kochu Krishna was also a good football player.

Pillai’s hotel was near General Hospital mukku. At that time he also had a small job at the Aegis office. But he used to earn more from the hotel than from the job. That’s how he came to be known as ‘Chayakkada Ramakrishna Pillai.’ It was considered a prestige to have a cup of tea from his shop whenever anyone used to come to that side of the town. Including the kids.

When there is college, I would usually start from home early morning. Then I would go straight to Kochu Krishnan Nair’s home. From there we would cycle toward Mahatma Gandhi College. Kochu Krishnan Nair was quite adept in cycling. He could cycle at top speed, with me seated at the back. No, he wasn’t trying to show off. Since I knew his cycling skills, I never hesitated to ride a pillion with him. Back then it was considered a punishable offense to carry a passenger seated in front or back of a cycle. They were termed as ‘carrying load’. This was enough for the cops to charge a petty case against someone. One has to remember that in those days cars and bikes weren’t available in abundance. Even a cycle was considered a luxury back then. So you can imagine how cops would behave.

To cycle without lights at night or try acrobatics while cycling (hands-free cycling) were considered offenses during that time. In short, both of us were liable to be charged with a petty case as we were guilty of ‘carrying a load’ daily to college.

Once Kochu Krishnan Nair was cycling at top speed to college as we were already running late. As we reached Vanchiyur we could see a police constable. And he accelerated the speed. The cop had seen the 'cycle load'. As we came near, he signaled us to stop. Though I was tense, Kochu Krishnan Nair was very calm. He slowed down the cycle. But as the cycle reached the constable, Krishnan told him— “Sorry this cycle has no space to accommodate one more passenger.” As the constable stood on the spot stunned, Krishnan pedaled faster and sped away. Though I had half a mind to look back at the bemused constable, fear held me back. Having said that I couldn’t stop myself from bursting into laughter.

Another day was during the release of ‘Nalla Thanka.’ Me and Krishnan Nair decided to cut classes and watch the matinee show.

After lunch, we skipped classes, took the cycle, and came out. But in the rush to reach the theatres we had overlooked the police station on our way. We didn’t see the constable standing in front of the station either. We were caught by the cop. For some time he tried to make us understand the severity of our crime. But all that was going over our heads as we were more worried about missing the show. After some time Kochu Krishnan Nair told the constable—“My dear sir, let me tell you something very honestly. If you want, we can pledge this cycle here. We somehow managed to bunk classes to watch ‘Nalla Thanga.’ Any more delay and we will miss the film. We might have to bunk classes tomorrow as well. Please don’t let that happen, allow us to go.”

We don’t know if it was Krishnan’s words that enlightened him or the thought of the cycle becoming a liability, but he allowed us to go after some time. So with the consent of the cop we reached the theatres on a loaded cycle and watched ‘Nalla Thanka'.

(to be continued)