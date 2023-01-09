Nithya Das gets married again? Video of thali ceremony goes viral

Actress Nithya Das who entered Malayali hearts with her amazing performance in 'Ee Parakkum Thallika' has some happy news for her fans. The actress, who got married in 2009 to Arvind Singh Jamwal from Kashmir, surprised everyone when she and her husband tied the customary thali during 'Njanum Entalum', a show on married couples in Zee Keralam. Nithya and Arvind's children Naina Jamwal and son Naman Jamwal, were also present during the ceremony.

Nithya has often stated that she was unhappy with how the marriage ceremony was held in 2009. As per her husband's family tradition, they were supposed to exchange shawls, but apparently the family forgot to bring the shawl for the occasion. Also, she had to adjust with a lipstick for crimson on her forehead. Nithya's husband was working as a member of the cabin crew of Indian airlines when the couple first met.

In the episode, Nithya can be seen beaming when her husband ties the thali on her neck. Her children also look very happy.

Nithya Das and Johny Antony are the judges of the show, which has so far featured several celebrity couples, including Bala and his wife Elizabeth, Pashanam Shaji and his wife, among others.