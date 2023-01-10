Honey Rose's Telugu speech at 'Veera Simha Reddy' pre-release event floors audience

Published: January 10, 2023 05:06 PM IST
Many people appreciated the actress for speaking Telugu fluently. Video stills of the event | YouTube

At the prerelease function of Ballaya’s Telugu film 'Veera Simha Reddy', Honey Rose turned out to be the show-stopper. She also bowled over the crowd with her Telugu speech. She was talking about the film and the experience of working with the cast and crew.

From the comments under the video, it is clear that her finely articulated Telugu speech impressed all and sundry. A lot of Telugu fans were also commenting on her Telugu. A fan commented that even Telugu heroines won't speak this way and that she deserved appreciation for her lucidity.

The trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s big-budget action entertainer ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ written and directed by Gopichand Malineni is here. The main location was Kurnool. While Shruthi Haasan plays the female lead, Honey Rose and Lal are also playing key parts in the film. Other actors include Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar, Duniya Vijay, P Ravi Sankar, Chandrika Ravi, Ajay Ghosh, and Murali Sharma.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, a leading Telugu production company. The film’s music is by Thaman S, Rishi Punjabi is taking care of the cinematography, editing is by Naveen Nooli, stunts by Ram-Laxman and V Venkat, and AS Prakash is the Production Designer. The dialogues are composed by Sai Madhav Bura. The film will hit theaters on January 12.

