Samantha breaks down at trailer launch of 'Shakunthalam'

Samantha, who is playing the titular character in the film 'Shakunthalam', broke down at the trailer launch of the film. The actress, became emotional while director Gunasekhar recalled his experiences on the sets. The director's voice also started faltering.

Her fans, who were present during the event, offered solace to the actress by calling her name. Samantha has been staying away from public functions for some time and had recently revealed that she is suffering from Myositis, a rare disorder.

Samantha appears in the title role in ‘Shakunthalam’ directed by Gunasekhar based on Kalidasan’s Abhijnana Shakunthalam. Dev Mohan (Sufi Sujatha fame) plays King Dushyant in the film.

“There is one thing that will remain constant in my life despite all the difficulties I might have gone through. And that is my love for cinema. That is how much I love my cinema. And cinema loves me back. With 'Shakunthalam' I am hoping that this love will multiply. In Indian literature, Shakuntala’s story is unforgettable. I consider myself lucky to have been selected to play this role. It is such an honour,” she said.

'Shakunthalam' releases on Feb 17th. The film is also releasing in 3D. The producers said they are opting for 3D to assure a stunning and different experience for the audience.

Aditi Balan plays Anasuya, while Mohan Babu comes as Sage Durvasavu. Other actors include Sachin Kadekhar, Kabir Bedi, Madhubala, Gauthami, Ananya Nagalla, Jishu Sengupta, etc. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is also making an important character in the film.