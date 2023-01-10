Tovino Thomas captures 'cool' click with M S Dhoni in Kerala. Pic goes viral

Those who know actor Tovino Thomas well, would definitely know that he is also an ardent sports enthusiast. Now, the 'Minnal Murali' star was spotted with none other than former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni, who was in Kerala recently. Taking to Instagram, the actor spoke about his great experience meeting Captain Cool and the conversations they had. The click has been taken at the Taj Bekel Resort, Kerala.

“Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen - cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person. We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey @mahi7781,” wrote the actor on Instagram.

Fans of both celebrities could not help but gaga over the photo. Many were excited to see their favourite stars together. What was interesting was that both of them were almost twinning in black t-shirts.

“Oh my god, my superheros,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person wrote, 'Captain cool with our very own superhero.'

Tovino Thomas has won a pan-Indian fan base ever since Minnal Murali hit the screens in 2021. The film and Tovino's character Minnal Murali went on to become a household name, with many referring him to as Kerala's own superhero.