Actor Vijayakumar acquitted in suicide attempt case

The trial court acquitted actor Vijayakumar in the case of attempting to commit suicide by cutting his left wrist while being interrogated at the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner's office.

The prosecution could not produce any evidence to establish Vijayakumar's guilt. The statements of 2 witnesses other than the police officers in the case were in favor of Vijayakumar.

The case is that during interrogation inside the Assistant Commissioner's office, Vijayakumar took a knife used to cut paper and cut his hand.

The magistrate court pointed out that the statements of the independent witness produced by the prosecution as an eyewitness were not reliable.

Actor Vijayakumar was implicated in a hawala money robbery case several years ago, but had been acquitted for want of evidence. The actor had attempted to commit suicide during the questioning by the police in this case.

The actor had stated that he was ostracized by Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA) though he was acquitted in all the cases.