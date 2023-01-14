Unni Mukundan visits Sabarimala, offers thanks for 'Malikappuram' success

Unni Mukundan was in Sabarimala to offer thanks for the blockbuster success of his film ‘Malikappuram.’ He was also there to accept the facilitations of the Thiruvathamkur Devaswam Board.

Here’s what the actor has to say- “Namaskaram, today is January 14. This day holds a lot of significance in my life. It was on a January 14 that I first faced the camera for a film. Also, 'Meppadiyan' which was my first production, can be considered a milestone in my career, was a box office success, as well as won many awards was released on January 14.

Yet again on January 14, I am here in Sabarimala to thank Lord Ayyappa for the stupendous success of my film ‘Malikappuram’ as well as receive the felicitations of Thiruvathamkur Devaswam Board.

When I had the opportunity to sing an Ayyappa devotional song for ‘Meppadiyan’ for the next film I had the fortune to play Lord Ayyappa himself.

I pray to Lord Ayyappa that all the upcoming Makaravilakku will become milestones in my life.”

Yours lovingly, Unni—Swami Sharanam.