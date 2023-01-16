Dennis Joseph's daughter Elizabeth gets engaged, wedding to be held next week

Late director and screenwriter Dennis Joseph's daughter Elizabeth got engaged at a function on Sunday. Elizabeth is Dennis Joseph's eldest daughter and is working as an accountant in Sydney, Australia. Her fiancee Tegi is a businessman. According to the family, the marriage will take place next week.

The engagement function was attended by several people from the film fraternity, including director and actor Johny Antony. Elizabeth and her mother added that they were overwhelmed by the love for Dennis, who passed away in 2021, as many people attended the function. “We had invited many people from the film industry too. Many of them called us to give their wishes, while some came. Others informed they would come for the marriage,” said Elizabeth while speaking to reporters after the engagement function.

Actor Prem Prakash, who is Dennis's uncle, also said he was happy to see the huge turnout for the engagement function. When asked whether those actors who got recognised in Malayalam cinema through Dennis's script attended the function, Prem stated that the film industry is different. 'Relationships within the film industry is different. If I have to speak about them, there is a lot to tell,” he said, while dodging further questions regarding the matter.

Dennis Joseph, passed away in Kottayam in 2021, after suffering a heart attack. The screenwriter is known for his works 'Nirakkoottu', 'Eeran Sandhya', No 20 Madras Mail', among others. As a director, Dennis is best known for his work 'Manu Uncle', which won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film in 1988.