A poster of Prithviraj, who is playing the lead role in the upcoming Blessy film 'Aadujeevitham', is doing the rounds on social media. In the poster, Prithviraj is seen with flowing yet unkempt hair and a beard, which reflects the harsh life of a man forced to survive in rough weather in a desert.

The struggles are evident on his gaunt face. Though the poster was fan-made and has not been shared on official handles, it has managed to generate discussions on social media. Many people appreciated Prithviraj's makeover for the film, commenting that the actor seems to be living in the character.

The film is an adaptation of Benyamin's 2008 best-selling novel of the same name. Prithviraj plays Malayali immigrant Najeeb who was cheated in the promise of a job in West Asia and forced to look after goatherds on a Saudi Arabian farm.

The film, which is currently in its post-production stage, is expected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year. But the makers may be forced to postpone the release plan if the post-production work gets delayed.The 3D movie is bankrolled by K G Abraham and was shot in several locations, including Wadi Rum, Jordan, Sahara, and Kerala.