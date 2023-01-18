'Mukundan Unni Associates' director responds to tirade by AMMA’s Edavela Babu

Abhinav Sunder Nayak, whose movie 'Mukundan Unni Associates' is generating a lot of discussion on social media, has responded to the criticism by actor and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary Edavela Babu against the film.

Abhinav, in an interaction with an an online portal, said the AMMA general secretary has the freedom to express his opinions.

"He has only expressed his opinion about the film. I respect that opinion," said the director. The director revealed Vineeth Sreenivasan did the film out of his own interest.

“Edavela Babu had hinted that Vineeth did the film only out of commitment. However, Vineeth decided to do the film out of his own interest,” the director clarified.

During a discussion on ‘Cinemayum Ezhuthum’ held at the National Legislature’s Book festival, Edavela Babu had said 'Mukundan Unni Associates' was a negative film, adding that he was baffled by how the film received the Censor’’s nod.

He had felt the climax dialogue by the heroine was offensive. “A film called ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ released here. I don’t know how it was passed by the Censor board. Because the film is so negative. The film itself starts with the tagline—“We don’t have anyone to thank.” I am not going to repeat the climax dialogue here. And the heroine’s choice of words cannot be reproduced here. That’s the kind of offensive language she has used. There should be at least three statutory warnings for scenes featuring cigarette smoking and drinking. And then you should see this film, it is so negative. Surprisingly this film worked at the box office. Who has suffered moral degeneration? The audience or filmmakers?,” he had stated during the session.

'Mukundan Unni Associates', which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar, revolves around a deceptive lawyer who goes to any extent to make money and achieve his end.