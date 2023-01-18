K P Sunanda sends congratulatory note to Manju Warrier for clearing two-wheeler licence test

At a time when Malayalam cinema is looking for newer promotional strategies to attract the audience, here’s an interesting one. And that comes from K P Sunanda, the heroine of 'Vellaripattanam' who has written a congratulatory note to none other than Manju Warrier. Hold on! Here’s the catch, K P Sunanda is played by Manju Warrier herself on screen.

The congratulatory letter was send to the actor for getting a bike licence. Sunanda who is a member of the Chakkarakudam Panchayat 5th ward states that she struggled a lot to learn to drive a scooter and maybe for someone like Manju, who is the picture of bravery, such a feat might have been easy. Sunanda has also indirectly made digs against K P Suresh (another character in the film), who is taking money from her for helping her learn to ride a scooter. A fresh letter released by the crew of 'Vellaripattanam', which is soon to hit the theaters, has already gone viral on social media.

The letter…

'My dear Manju Warrier, I am very happy to know that you have taken the bike driving licence. Congratulations! Only I know the difficulty of procuring a licence! And my guru is K P Suresh. I still have pending money to give him. (Even yesterday he took Rs 500 from me). Since you are quite brave I know that perhaps it was easier for you to learn to ride as well as get a licence. I am still riding around here with a milk jug attached to that old scooter. When you get a new BMW bike, please do come to this side of the panchayath.

Here, Haritha Karma Sena workers and some of the employed women are waiting to take a selfie with you. Don't forget to watch my film when it hits theaters. You will laugh for sure. I have a meeting in the neighborhood now. See you then. Jaihind.With love, KP Sunanda,' read the letter.

On Monday, Manju Warrier acquired the licence to drive a two-wheeler. This prompted the crew of 'Vellaripattanam' to come up with this interesting marketing strategy in the form of KP Sunanda's congratulatory letter to Manju Warrier.

Produced by Full On Studios, 'Vellaripattanam' is directed by Mahesh Vettiyar who has co-written the film with journalist Sarath Krishna. The film is a political satire as well as a family drama. While Manju Warrier plays KP Sunanda, Soubin Shahir plays her brother KP Suresh. This will be her next release after 'Thunivu' and 'Ayesha.'

Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Krishna Shankar, Sabareesh Verma, Abhirami Bhargavan, Kottayam Ramesh, Malaparvathy, Veena Nair, Pramod Veliyanad, are the other lead actors. The cinematography is by Alex J. Pulikal. Other credits include executive producer (KR Mani), editing (Appu N. Bhattathiri), art (Jyotish Shankar), production designer (Benny Kattapanna), associate director (Sreejith B. Nair, K G Rajesh Kumar), digital marketing (Vysakh C. Vadakeveedu), PRO (AS Dinesh).