Kim Kardashian buys necklace worn by Princess Diana to a charity gala. Read details here

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has bought a necklace once owned by Princess Diana for almost $200,000. The 42-year-old reality superstar has reportedly purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant once worn by the late royal, who died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36, for $197,453 (160,000) at Sotheby's annual Royal and Noble auction, 'People' has confirmed.

In a statement, Sotheby London's Head of Jewellery, Kristian Spofforth, said: "This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion -- or indeed both. We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

The outlet went on to allege that 'The Kardashians' star is "honoured to own a fine piece of jewellery owned by the late princess", who wore the necklace to a 1987 charity gala in London and matched it with a purple Victorian velvet gown which was designed by Catherine Walker.

A press release describing the pendant, which has not been seen in public since before Diana's death, read: "The cross-shaped pendant, thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard for one of their regular clients, is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds."

"The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now."