Fahadh Faasil drops a hint about his role in Vijay-starrer ‘Thalapathy 67’. Know what

Actor Fahadh Faasil who played Amar in Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ has hinted that he will be seen in the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial titled ‘Thalapathy 67’. Though he has not made an official announcement, he suggested that he would be reprising the role of Amar in ‘Thalapathy 67’, which according to him is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe.

“Since ‘Thalapathy 67’ is part of the universe, I may be part of it,” said the actor during a press conference held in Kochi as part of ‘Thankam’ promotion.

Fahadh Faasil is co-producing ‘Thankam’ along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Puskharan. Fahadh’s performance as Amar in ‘Vikram’ received rave reviews from both critics and the audience alike, with many praising the actor’s ability to add more layers to the character.

Some people even suggested that Fahadh was able to deliver better than Kamal Haasan in the movie.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil also dismissed rumours that he was not part of ‘Pushpa 2’, the sequel to the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Speculations were rife when Vijay Sethupathi announced he would play an antagonist in the film. However now, Fahadh has himself dismissed the rumours and confirmed that he would be reprising the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, who is the antagonist in the movie.