Alphonse Puthren's social media post leaves fans worried

On Monday, 'Gold' filmmaker Alphonse Puthren, who was subject to excessive trolls following the release of his movie, posted a note on social media, claiming that he won't show his face on the internet. Though some people found the note amusing, many expressed their concern for the director.

One fan commented that Alphonse was broken by the criticism because he really cares about his art. “I'm honestly worried about him at this point,” wrote another person.

Another person who came to his support reasoned that no one really knows the amount of criticism Alphonse was facing. “We don't really know the level of criticism he is getting. Probably below the belt or really nasty one. Toxic fans can really be mean,” wrote another person.

Many others shared their concern saying he needs to talk about his pain to someone as it could threaten his peace of mind. “It's just a phase. He needs to come out of it,” wrote another person.

In his post, Alphonse had stated that the trolls don't do any good for him. “If you get satisfaction by trolling me and writing bad things about me and my film Gold ... good for you. But that does not help me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face on the internet. I’m not your slave nor did I give you the right to tease or abuse me in public," he had stated.

"Watch my works if you like. Don’t come to my (social media) page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible. I have changed, I’m not like I was earlier. I’ll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood by me when I fell. I will never forget the laugh on your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with support. Have a great day,” Puthren had written.