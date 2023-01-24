Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma dies by suicide. 'Extremely devastated,' writes co-actor

Visakhapatnam: Young Tollywood actor Sudheer Varma, who featured in films like 'Kundanapu Bomma' and 'Second Hand', died by suicide on Monday. The actor reportedly took the extreme step as he was depressed over not getting good roles.

Varma, who had consumed poison on January 18, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. He was 33.

Sudhakar Komakula, who acted with Sudheer in 'Kundanapau Bomma', shared the news of his death. "Such a lovely and warm guy' It was great knowing you and working with you brother! Can't digest the fact that you are no more! Om Shanti", he tweeted.

Chandini Chowdhary who played the female lead in 'Kundanapu Bomma', a triangular love story along with Sudheer took to Twitter to express her pain. “Extremely devastated and heartbroken over your loss Sudheer. You have been an exceptional co-actor and an amazing friend. We are going to miss you! RIP my friend," she tweeted.

Sudheer was initially taken to a hospital in Kondapur. On the advice of his relatives, he was shifted to Visakhapatnam on January 20 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. His condition started deteriorating on Sunday and he succumbed early Monday. He was cremated later in the day. Sudheer made his debut in 2013 with 'Second Hand'.

(with inputs from IANS)