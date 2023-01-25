Naga Chaitanya openly condemns Balakrishna’s remarks

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s remark against Telugu matinee idol Akkineni Nageswara Rao has turned into a subject of controversy now. It was during the success celebrations of his new film, 'Veerasimha Reddy' that

Balakrishna made fun of the Akkineni family. Akkineni’s grandsons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni tweeted against Balakrishna’s unkind remarks against their family.’

“Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu, and SV Ranga Rao garu’s contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu cinema. Disrespecting them is akin to degrading ourselves,” this was what Akkineni Naga Chaitanya wrote on Twitter.

Balakrishna had mentioned in a wishy-washy tone that “his father NT Rama Rao had some contemporaries. E Rama Rao or A Rama Rao or Akkineni or Thokkineno or something like that.”

Balakrishna’s remarks were condemned by his own fans. They felt it was wrong to insult a legend like Nageswara Rao. While some felt it wasn’t deliberate and was just a slip of the tongue.