'Saturday Night', 'Pyali', 'Aanandam Paramanandam': OTT releases to watch this weekend

If you're planning to make a perfect weekend out of the Republic Day week binge-watching movies at home, here's a list of some must-watch films this weekend.

Nivin Pauly's 'Saturday Night'



If you have missed this Rosshan Andrrews film in theatres, don't worry, 'Saturday Night' is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The film is about a bunch of quirky friends who unite after several years. The hit combo Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese come together in this film, which also features Siju Wilson and Saiju Kurup.

Indrans' 'Aanandam Paramanandam'

The film directed by Shafi tells the life of an employee at the Department of Post. He is an alcoholic. During one of his visits to the toddy shop he meets a Gulf returnee. The movie takes a turn when the Gulf returnee gets married to the postal worker's daughter. The film features Sharafudheen, Indrans, Aju Varghese and Anagha in prominent roles.

Streaming on Manorama Max

'Pyali'

This Malayalam drama follows the relationship between a sister and brother. Barbiee Sharma plays the titular five-year-old, and George Jacob plays Ziyah, her 14-year-old brother. Directed by Babitha Mathew and Rinn, the film also stars Sarath Kumar in a pivotal role.

Streaming on Prime Video

Tamannaah's 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'

This Telugu romantic drama featuring Tamannaah Bhatia revolves around a middle-aged software employee who goes through several heartbreaks while searching for his true love. The film directed by Nagashekar also stars Megha Akash and Satyadev Kancharana.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Tejasswi Prakash's 'Mann Kasturi Re'

Marathi romantic drama 'Mann Kasturi Re' revolves around Siddhant, who comes from a poor family but has big dreams, and Shruti, who comes from a wealthy family. Shruti finds Siddhant attractive and begins flirting with him; Siddhant isn't too hesitant, and they fall in love. The film stars Tejasswi Prakash, Abhinay Berde and Vinamra Babhal in lead roles. The film is directed by Sanket Mane.

Streaming on Prime Video

Khushi Shah's 'Nayikadevi: The Warrior Queen'

Historical drama Nayikadevi: The Warrior Queen revolves around the Warrior Queen of Gujarat. The film is set in the 12th century and is about India's first female warrior, Chaulukya, who not only ruled Patan for years but also overthrew Muhammad Ghori on the battlefield in 1178. Directed by Nitin G, the film stars Khushi Shah, Manoj Joshi and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles.

Streaming on Prime Video