Actors Mathew Thomas, Malavika Mohanan shine in ‘Christy’ teaser

The first teaser of ‘Christy’ starring Mathew Thomas and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles is out on social media. The movie is written and directed by debutant Alwin Henry. Meanwhile, the screenplay is jointly penned by noted novelists Benyamin and GR Indugopan. It is quite evident from the teaser that the film is a beautiful love story.

The movie is jointly bankrolled by Sajay Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan for the banner of Rocky Mountain Cinemas. The romantic feel good film has Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram and Maldives as the main locations. Interestingly, the story of the movie is based on real incidents. Anand C Chandran is the cinematographer. Meanwhile, Manu Antony is the editor. The lines of the songs are penned by Vinayak Shashikumar and Anwar Ali. Govind Vasantha has composed the music of this movie.

Joy Mathew, Vineeth Vishwam, Rajesh Madhavan, Muthumani, Jaya S Kurup, Veena Nair, Neena Kurup and Manju Pathrose play pivotal roles in ‘Christy’. Sujith Raghav is the production designer. Meanwhile, Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer. The makeup is by Shaji Pulpally. The stills are by Sinet Xavier. Deepak Paramaeshwaran is the production controller and Shelly Shrees is the chief associate director. The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 17.