Actress Rakhi Sawant's mother dies after long battle with cancer

Mumbai: Actress Rakhi Sawant on early Sunday morning confirmed that her mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital here.

Bheda, 73, passed away around 9 pm on Saturday, according to Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Stories, Sawant said the funeral will be held on Sunday noon at Municipal Christian Cemetery here.

"With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you (about) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions... I'm sad to say that she is gone... join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12:00 afternoon," the media personality said in the statement.

According to Namjoshi, Sawant's mother had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver.

"She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here," he told PTI on Saturday night.

Sawant also shared a post on Instagram informing her fans and followers about her mother's death.

"Today, my mother left me. And I have nothing to lose. I love you, Maa. Now who will listen to me, who will embrace me? I miss you, Aai," the "Main Hoon Na" actor captioned a video of her mother from the hospital.

Sawant, also known for appearing on Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss, often talked to the paparazzi about her mother's health.