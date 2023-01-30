I might disagree with the words I used, but I stick to all that I said: Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan has come out with a clarification regarding his rude telephonic call with a YouTube reviewer. "Maybe I shouldn’t have used that tone. But I stand up for all that I said in the conversation. If they make fun of my father, mother, and the young child actor, I will react in the same way," he said.

Unni was speaking at the Pragathi Vidyaniketan Sargotsava Venue at Irutti. "If I am banned from the film industry because of this, I will gladly exit. I will gain nothing in life by hurting individuals," he added. Unni had started the speech very emotionally, touched by the reaction of the people.

“I have gone to many colleges and other places. But nowhere have I seen people speak about me with so much emotion. I am grateful. I have a special connection with Pragathi. My school’s name was also Pragathi. It took a while to reach here. No one has ever called me on stage and made me emotional. I don’t have a cinema background. I don’t even know how to speak smartly or to do things according to the situation. I loved cinema with all my heart," he said.

According to him, his success might have something to do with his constant hard work over the years. "I was here for the last 10 years. I hope you have been able to understand me at some level. I am an ordinary person. I have a fair idea of how to behave when you are an actor. But I don’t know how honest I can be. If you look at some of the recent incidents, I have hurt a few people with my words. Though I shouldn’t have used that tone, I stand by what I said. I came to cinema to act. I like to believe that your love extends to the person behind the actor. I don’t think I need to prove who or what I am anymore," he said.

"If anyone abuses my parents and the child actor who acted in 'Malikappuram', I will abuse them again. No matter how powerful they are. As far as I am concerned my family is my top priority. There is no point in threatening me to disclose my call records or warning me that my career will be at stake. I am like this. I will try to rectify my mistakes to some extent. I will gain nothing in life by hurting people. It was the families in Kerala who made me what I am. I am so happy to be here. I don’t know if this is the stage to say all these things. When you have said so many wonderful things about me and when I exit this stage I don’t want you to have the image of someone who hurled verbal abuses at a YouTuber. I don’t agree with the words uttered there. But I don’t have anyone else in this world than my parents," he said.

He went on to say that he would leave happily if he is banished from Malayalam cinema on account of the conversation between him and the YouTuber. "Because I was able to sleep peacefully after verbally abusing him that night. Devananda is 8 years old. We took great care of her for 60 days. I used to get hurt even if a thorn pierced through her feet. These are big things for me. My upbringing has taught me certain things. And if anyone questions that, I won't spare them. If such incidents are repeated, I will react again. The reactions will be very dignified. I will take any criticism that doesn’t involve my family. You can criticise my cinema or me personally. I am someone who got better with such criticisms. Those who have spent money on movie tickets have every right to criticize it. I will always accept it happily,” says Unni Mukundan.