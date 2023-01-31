Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti's face for first time. Fans can't keep calm

Priyanka Chopra, who has a one-year-old daughter along with husband and singer Nick Jonas, finally revealed their baby's face at an event held in Los Angeles. The film actress who also is a very successful business entrepreneur, arrived along with her daughter to attend the 'The Hollywood Walk of Fame' star ceremony honoring the American rock band The Jonas Brothers on January 30. The event took place in Los Angeles.

Ever since the photos surfaced on social media, netizens have been commenting on Malti's looks, with many claiming that she takes after her father, while some said the toddler was a copy of Priyanka.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jones via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. Ever since then, the couple have been very private about Malti, refusing to reveal their daughter's face in front of the media. Recently, Priyanka had posed for the British Vogue along with her daughter, whose face was turned away from the cameras.

The Bollywood star who has also made a huge name for herself in the West, had recently opened up about the harrowing days when Malti was in the NICU since she was a premature baby. “The nurses at the hospital would struggle to find the baby's veins,” she had stated. The actress also revealed that she was hurt when people accused her of renting a womb. “I have developed a tough hide when they talk about me, but it's so painful when they talk about my daughter,” she said.