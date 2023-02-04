Bomb explodes near venue of Sunny Leone's fashion show in Imphal

Imphal: A powerful explosion took place on Saturday near the venue of a fashion show event in Imphal which actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to attend on Sunday, an official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident that took place in Hatta Kangjeibung area of Manipur's capital.

The blast took place only 100 metres from the venue around 6.30 am on Saturday. It is not yet clear whether the explosion was caused due to an Improvised Explosive Device or a grenade, he said. No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

Sunny Leone is the showstopper of the fashion show conducted by the House of Ali Bridal Couture. The aim of the show is to promote the brand, handloom and khadhi while also promoting the tourism of Manipur.