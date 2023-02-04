Veteran singer Vani Jairam passes away at the age of 77

Chennai: Veteran singer and Padma Bhushan recipient Vani Jairam passed away at the age of 77 at her Chennai residence on Saturday. Renowned for her vocal range and easy adaptability, Vani Jairam was one of the prominent playback singers of south India. In a career starting in 1971 and spanning over five decades, she also recorded thousands of devotionals and private albums.

She has sung over 10,000 songs in 19 languages including Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Vani Jairam, who has worked with renowned musicians such as S M Subbaiah Naidu and Ilaiyaraaja, has won the National Awards for the best female playback singer three times. She has also won state government awards from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Her recent works in Malayalam includes "Marathe Marikurumbe" in 'Puli Murugan" and “Pookal” in 'Action Hero Biju'. It was music composer Salil Chowdhury who introduced her in Malayalam with the film 'Swapnam', in which she sang the song ''Sowrayudhathil".

Vani was born in Vellore in Tamil Nadu to father Duraisamy Iyengar and mother Padmavathi, who was a talented singer. Her parents nicknamed her Kalaivani. Though she was introduced to music at a young age, her career bloomed after her marriage to husband Jairam, who was a music aficionado and an expert in the sitar.

Vani, had completed her graduation in economics and also worked as a bank employee in SBI. She later gave up her job to focus fully on music.