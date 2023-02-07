Actor Indrans, who recently came under criticism for his remarks against the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has tendered an apology on social media, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone with his words. The actor also claimed people are blaming for things he did not say.

In a recent interview with a national daily, the actor said that more people would have come forward to support the survivor in the actress assault case had it not been for the WCC.

However, in the apology posted on Facebook, Indrans said he was not being dismissive of the WCC. "I only said that I find it difficult to believe that my colleague would commit such a crime." He said he considers the survivor as his own daughter and he stands with her during this crisis.

Translated excerpts of Indrans' Facebook post: “I saw some of the opinions of a few of my friends about regarding the interview I gave to a publication the other day. I did not try to hurt or point fingers at anyone deliberately. I wasn’t being dismissive about WCC either. I saw a few trying to misconstrue my words or rather say things I haven’t said in that interview. I just meant that I find it hard to believe that one of my colleagues will commit such a crime. I consider her as my daughter. And I am with her in her pain. It hurts me to see anyone in pain. I have come from a background that makes me empathise with someone’s pain and misery. I am aware of where I stand. If my comments hurt anyone, I apologise."