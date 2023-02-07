Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi dies in Mumbai

IANS
Published: February 07, 2023 05:55 PM IST
Nazim died of undisclosed ailments, as per reports. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Controversial Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi - who produced the hit 'Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke' (2001) - passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai, industry sources said here on Tuesday.

Admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), Andheri, for certain undisclosed ailments, Rizvi breathed his last while under treatment late on Monday, a close aide said.

The late producer's mortal remains are being taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for the funeral rites. The producer had been arrested in 2000 for his links with the underworld, following which he was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rizvi had also produced other films like 'Majboor Ladki' (1991), 'Apaatkal' (1993), 'Angarvaadi' (1998), 'Undertrial' (2007), 'CC,CC' (2001), 'Hello, Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain' (2010), launching his son Azim in 'Qasam Se, Qasam Se', (2011), and 'Laden Aala Re Aala' (2017).

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout